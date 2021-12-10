KFC once again selling their fried chicken scented fire logs for the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — KFC, once again, has rolled out their original recipe fried chicken-scented fire log.

Perfect for the holidays, right?

KFC is exclusively selling their logs online through Walmart this year. One log retails for $15.88 (that’s cheaper than a bucket of their chicken!)

According to a press release, the log is “designed to make your home smell like fried chicken and feel as warm as an Extra Crispy drumstick.”

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC US’ Chief Marketing officer said in a recent statement, “Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented fire log, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition.”