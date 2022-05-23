INDIANAPOLIS — The disappearance of Gabby Petito captivated the national media. The social media vlogger disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito was later found dead, sparking a manhunt search for Laundrie, who later killed himself.

In that same year, numbers from the National Crime Information Center show more than 200,000 women and girls reported as missing in the U.S. Among those, nearly 35%, were Black. Extensive and weeks-long coverage of Petito’s story took over national platforms that not only captivated the country but became a springboard for conversation.

Chenell Gibson disappeared from her home on the west side of Indianapolis in June of 2020. Her daughter says the lack of national exposure and resources for missing women of color is accurate, and she’s felt it firsthand.

“Now we’re being able to talk about it and have these conversations, I just hate that it took this point of this many people, even before my mom, to go missing for it to be this light shined on it.”

Tonight on FOX59 News at 10, Alia Blackburn investigates what’s being done to help bring home missing minorities. She spoke with national organizations, families and police about the efforts they’re taking to help.