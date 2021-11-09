Tonight on FOX59 News at 10: Why shooters shoot

INDIANAPOLIS — Every day, people in Indianapolis, live with the heartache of what happens after someone shoots a gun. FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé talked with 3 men, including one who committed an armed robbery spree and armed sexual assault.

Tonight on FOX59 News at 10, in an exclusive report, Beairshelle goes one-on-one with ex-felons and a community advocate to learn why they picked up a gun. The men also tell FOX59 why they think more Hoosiers are pulling the trigger. We hope it gives insight and answers to a community desperate for solutions.

