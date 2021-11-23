Tonight on Newspoint at 11: Fighting a pandemic and epidemic

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, the CDC reported 1,704 overdoses in Indiana; in 2020, the agency reported 2,268 overdoses, statewide, which the agency says is a 33 percent increase.

The numbers are climbing in 2021, most harshly in Central Indiana.

The shutdown that happened because of Coronavirus restrictions, led to isolation and a lack of recovery tools.

Tonight on FOX59’s Newspoint at 11, Beairshelle Edmé talks about pandemic drug use with a woman who survived and overdose. And, she goes one-on-one with Indiana’s drug czar to find out what officials are doing to save Hoosiers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News