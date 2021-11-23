Tonight on Newspoint at 11: Fighting a pandemic and epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, the CDC reported 1,704 overdoses in Indiana; in 2020, the agency reported 2,268 overdoses, statewide, which the agency says is a 33 percent increase.

The numbers are climbing in 2021, most harshly in Central Indiana.

The shutdown that happened because of Coronavirus restrictions, led to isolation and a lack of recovery tools.

