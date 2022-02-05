Top 10 places to sled in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the worst of snowstorm Landon is behind us, it’s time to use the snow the best way we know how: sledding. With Indy’s abundance of parks, there is always a close and free way to sled around Central Indiana.

Here are the top 10 places we recommend you hit the slopes:

Rhodius Park . Sledding with a view of the Indy skyline- could it get any better than that? The park is always free and is located at 1720 W Wilkins St.

Simon Moon Park. Located in Westfield, this park is known for its sledding hills, and of course, free. You can find it at 3044 E 171st St.

Fort Harrison State Park. Fort Harrison is the only Indianapolis/Lawrence-based state park. The park is located at 59th and Post Road. Car admission is $7 per vehicle.

Garfield Park. Garfield Park is an Indy.gov-approved sledding site. Open dusk to dawn and located at 2450 S. Shelby St.

Flat Fort Creek Park. Flat Fort Creek is 60 acres of fun. This park features a 60 foot, ADA-compliant sledding hill. Find this giant hill located at 6141 E. 101st St.

Brookside Park . The more the merrier with this large sledding hill. The park is free and offers a family center to warm up after your sledding experience. The park is located at 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive.

Christian Park. Watch out for the trees, but this hill offers various slopes for enjoyment. This park is free and located at 4200 English Avenue.

Ellenberger Park. Great for families wanting to introduce their young children to sledding. This park offers small hills that offers a good start. The park is free and located at 5301 St. Clair Street.

Paul Ruster Park. Offering 360 degrees of sledding fun, this park has a large hill that was made for sledding. The park is free and is located at 11300 E Prospect Street.

Southeastway Park. If you are looking for speed, check out this park. The park is in the rural outskirts of Indy and is backup up against a dense tree line. The park is free and located at 5624 S Carroll Rd in New Palestine.

Don’t forget to be safe while sledding! Dr. Matthew Landman of Riley Children’s Hospital says there a few things that people can do while sledding to make sure you’re being as safe as possible.

Make sure the area (hill, landing area, etc.) is safe. Dr. Landman says a lot of injuries come from landing-zone issues and not being aware of your surrounding ahead of time.

Don't sled head-first. Head injuries are a very common injury when it comes to sledding. Dr. Landman recommends to consider wearing a helmet.

Bundle up. Frostbite can happen quite quickly, according to Dr. Landman. Watch out for symptoms like tingling, the changing of the color on your fingertips and toes – those are the beginning stages of frostbite.

