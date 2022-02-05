Top 10 places to sled in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the worst of snowstorm Landon is behind us, it’s time to use the snow the best way we know how: sledding. With Indy’s abundance of parks, there is always a close and free way to sled around Central Indiana.
Here are the top 10 places we recommend you hit the slopes:
- Rhodius Park. Sledding with a view of the Indy skyline- could it get any better than that? The park is always free and is located at 1720 W Wilkins St.
- Simon Moon Park. Located in Westfield, this park is known for its sledding hills, and of course, free. You can find it at 3044 E 171st St.
- Fort Harrison State Park. Fort Harrison is the only Indianapolis/Lawrence-based state park. The park is located at 59th and Post Road. Car admission is $7 per vehicle.
- Garfield Park. Garfield Park is an Indy.gov-approved sledding site. Open dusk to dawn and located at 2450 S. Shelby St.
- Flat Fort Creek Park. Flat Fort Creek is 60 acres of fun. This park features a 60 foot, ADA-compliant sledding hill. Find this giant hill located at 6141 E. 101st St.
- Brookside Park. The more the merrier with this large sledding hill. The park is free and offers a family center to warm up after your sledding experience. The park is located at 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive.
- Christian Park. Watch out for the trees, but this hill offers various slopes for enjoyment. This park is free and located at 4200 English Avenue.
- Ellenberger Park. Great for families wanting to introduce their young children to sledding. This park offers small hills that offers a good start. The park is free and located at 5301 St. Clair Street.
- Paul Ruster Park. Offering 360 degrees of sledding fun, this park has a large hill that was made for sledding. The park is free and is located at 11300 E Prospect Street.
- Southeastway Park. If you are looking for speed, check out this park. The park is in the rural outskirts of Indy and is backup up against a dense tree line. The park is free and located at 5624 S Carroll Rd in New Palestine.
Don’t forget to be safe while sledding! Dr. Matthew Landman of Riley Children’s Hospital says there a few things that people can do while sledding to make sure you’re being as safe as possible.
- Make sure the area (hill, landing area, etc.) is safe. Dr. Landman says a lot of injuries come from landing-zone issues and not being aware of your surrounding ahead of time.
- Don’t sled head-first. Head injuries are a very common injury when it comes to sledding. Dr. Landman recommends to consider wearing a helmet.
- Bundle up. Frostbite can happen quite quickly, according to Dr. Landman. Watch out for symptoms like tingling, the changing of the color on your fingertips and toes – those are the beginning stages of frostbite.
