(WTTV/WXIN) — It’s fair to say that most people rarely (if ever) answer a call from a number they don’t recognize.

Unless there is reason to believe the caller needs to reach out, people usually let the call go to voicemail. That is especially true if the caller ID says “Potential Spam,” which phones are getting better at identifying.

However, for those who are more likely to say “hello” to an unknown caller, you’ll want to avoid answering a call or text from any of the numbers listed below.

The list, compiled by BeenVerified, is based on the number of complaints they receive from consumers about scam and spam calls.

(865) 630-4266 Notice-Account ([WellsFargo]

(469) 709-7630 We have a failed delivery attempt for XXX.

(805) 637-7243 You won Publisher’s Clearing House!

(858) 605-9622 Bank Account temporarily ON HOLD!

(863) 532-7969 Debit Card Frozen Call Immediately

(904) 495-2559 AT&T Free Msg: Congrats to 2 lucky users!

(312) 339-1227 Lose weight! Or, track your parcel

(917) 540-7996 Is that Ghostface on the line? No, it’s a “Scream VI” spam call

(347) 437-1689 Small-dollar tax scam and a Dyson vacuum

(301) 307-4601 U.S-Post: Your package is on hold for address issue

(878) 877-1402 994# Card-Locked Alert

(202) 221-7923 Student loan forgiveness deadline coming. Call Kelsey

While many of the area codes are from places like Knoxville, Dallas and Washington D.C., experts say that it is more likely the call is actually coming from the other side of the world and the caller has “spoofed” the caller ID to make it look like a local or regional call.

Since scammers try to make calls appear local, central Indiana consumers are likely to get scam calls and texts that appear to be from the 317 area code. However, as part of its report BeenVerified listed the top area codes being spoofed in each state.

For Indiana, the group found that the 812 area code from northwest Indiana is a favorite among scammers and spammers.

To protect yourself, security experts advise people to never share personal or sensitive information with someone who called you (as opposed to you calling them).