Top educator out as superintendent of Pike Township Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township is parting ways with its top education leader. In a Twitter post Thursday evening, the district announced that the school board’s legal counsel, “is in discussion with Superintendent [Dr. Flora J.] Reichanadter’s counsel regarding an amicable separation…”

Pike Township Schools also announced that Dr. Larry Young was approved by the board as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the current academic school year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.