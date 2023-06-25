MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A tornado was spotted in Monroe County, as high winds and severe weather caused damage to multiple structures.

The Monroe Fire Territory confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that a tornado touched down in the southwestern portion of Monroe County Sunday evening and county officials have been working to confirm the extent of the damage.

Monroe County EMA Director Jamie Neibel assisted the fire territory’s survey efforts to determine the total number of homes that had been damaged during the storms. They found several trees that were down on roadways and downed power lines across streets.

An estimated 10 structures have reportedly been damaged, according to county officials. This includes mostly homes and barns. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The EMA director and the National Weather Service will continue surveying the damage across the county tomorrow to provide additional updates.

Courtesy of Monroe County Fire Territory

