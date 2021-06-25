Tornado Warnings issued in multiple counties across North central Indiana

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Southeastern Cass County in north central Indiana until 10:15 PM EDT. East central De Kalb County, Northwestern Defiance County in northwestern Ohio and Southwestern Williams County in northwestern Ohio until 10 p.m.

At 942 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Walton, or 7 miles west of Grissom Afb, moving northeast at 15 mph.

At 933 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Walton, or 8 miles southwest of Grissom Afb, moving northeast at 20 mph.

At 924 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Butler, moving northeast at 25 mph. Spotters are reporting a wall cloud as a funnel cloud.

At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Walton, or 14 miles south of Logansport, moving northeast at 20 mph.

At 9:09 PM, a confirmed tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Walton, or 15 miles west of Kokomo, moving east at 20 mph.

At 852 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Delphi, or 15 miles north of Frankfort, moving east at 20 mph.

At 8:34 P.M., a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Delphi, or 15 miles north of Frankfort, moving northeast at 25 mph.