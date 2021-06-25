Tornado Warnings issued in multiple counties across North central Indiana

News
Posted: / Updated:

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Southeastern Cass County in north central Indiana until 10:15 PM EDT. East central De Kalb County, Northwestern Defiance County in northwestern Ohio and Southwestern Williams County in northwestern Ohio until 10 p.m.

At 942 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Walton, or 7 miles west of Grissom Afb, moving northeast at 15 mph.

At 933 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Walton, or 8 miles southwest of Grissom Afb, moving northeast at 20 mph.

At 924 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Butler, moving northeast at 25 mph. Spotters are reporting a wall cloud as a funnel cloud.

At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Walton, or 14 miles south of Logansport, moving northeast at 20 mph.

At 9:09 PM, a confirmed tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Walton, or 15 miles west of Kokomo, moving east at 20 mph.

At 852 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Delphi, or 15 miles north of Frankfort, moving east at 20 mph.

At 8:34 P.M., a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Delphi, or 15 miles north of Frankfort, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News