A very few storms generated potential tornadoes late day Thursday. Preliminary reports are that there were two brief tornadoes.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. and in a span of five minutes, the National Weather Service Indianapolis issued tornado warnings for various parts of central Indiana. The first warning came for Parke County when radar detected rotation southwest of Turkey Run State Park. Minutes later storm spotters reported a funnel cloud northeast of Seymour, in Jackson county. That storm would quickly dissipated as it moved north into Bartholomew County. The third warning was brief in western Tippecanoe County west of Lafayette and that storm also dissipated quickly.

Meanwhile, the Parke county storm kept showing rotation and would for the next 90 minutes moving north, northeast where radar briefly detected possible debris near the State Park. The heavily forested and rolling terrain and smaller population would not allow confirmation of a tornado but the warnings would continue and were extended.

Shortly after 7:30pm radar indicated rotation nearing Waynetown in western Montgomery County and as the storm reached I-74, law enforcement spotted a tornado neat the intersection of I-74 and Indiana State Rd 25. Later in the evening reports were emerging from Waynetown Fire Department that a tornado did occur with no damage reported.

Survey teams will be out Friday assessing the potential storm reports and will have further information. If these two tornadoes are confirmed, that would bring the state-wide total to 13, eight alone in May.

Locally, heavy rain fell Thursday under several storms in western Indiana. Radar estimated amounts exceeding 1.50″ and ground reports confirmed with one of the higher totals in Veedersburg at 1.75″.

CHANGES ARE COMING

The stubborn, slow moving low sits in south-central Indiana early Friday morning and will generate more showers along with cooler temperatures Friday. This slow is outbound late day taking rain and the clouds with it. With the low off to the east by Saturday morning, this will pave the way to a extended spell of sunny weather and just in time for the long holiday weekend!