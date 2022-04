NOBLESVILLE — Get your cocktail glasses ready, Hamilton County! Total Wine and More is officially coming to Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center.

According to documents form the Noblesville Planning Department, the project is set to run from April 15 to June 24 and will cost $750,000.

The national liquor superstore originally entered Indianapolis in 2020 with its Nora location but now is making room in HTC for a 23,451 sq. ft. store.