INDIANAPOLIS — Children’s busy houses are being recalled because they contain levels of lead and phthalate that exceed federal content bans.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Tangame busy houses. They were sold on Amazon from May 2022 through July 2022.

The recall was initiated because the yellow-painted metal zipper and orange plastic phone cord contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. In addition, the horn’s blue plastic bulb contains a regulated phthalate that exceeds the prohibition of specific phthalates.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The CDC says phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable. Some types of phthalates have affected the reproductive system in animals. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC says the recalled Montessori toy house is a wooden activity center cube-shaped toy that measures 20 inches high by 12.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep with storage. It has four, black caster wheels at the bottom. Activities on the sides of the house include a xylophone, an abacus, a telephone, a clock, a wheel, lights, gears, latches and others.

Recalled Tangame busy house (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled toy should take them away from young children immediately and contact Tangame Toys for information on how to dispose of the product or components for a full refund. People can contact Tangame Toys via email at 824603123@qq.com.