Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Toyota Indiana announces $803 million investment in Princeton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand as Toyota Indiana announced a major investment at the Princeton plant that will bring new jobs and new electric vehicles to the Tristate.

Before a raucous crowd at the Toyota Indiana Experience Center in Princeton, Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry broke the news that the company is investing $803 million to start production of two all-new SUVs; one will be a yet-to-be-named Toyota brand, with the other a luxury Lexus model.

Toyota says this investment will bring 1,400 jobs to Gibson County by the end of 2023.

The investment will also support employee training and supplier re-tooling at supplier facilities. Production of the new vehicles is expected to begin mid-to-late 2023.

Today’s news marks TMMI’s third major expansion in the last four years, following investment announcements in 2020 and 2017 to invest a combined $1.3 billion in its Princeton operations and create 550 new jobs.

Toyota currently employs more than 7,000 Hoosiers in southwest Indiana and has already begun filling production jobs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News