Toys for Tots campaign starts earlier, will look a bit different

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic has led to organizers starting Toys for Tots a little earlier this year.

Starting Thursday through mid-December, you can donate new toys at any drop box you see. There won’t be as many this year because officials don’t want to encourage crowds. Instead, the Marine Corps is asking people to consider a monetary donation this year.

“We’re lacking a little bit on toys. That’s why we’re pushing so hard on the monetary donations,” GySgt. Alexander Baye, Toys for Tots coordinator said. “Everybody wants to see kids happy especially around Christmas time. This is something we can all support.”

In an effort to lift spirits during the pandemic, Toys for Tots actually donated two million games, toys, and books to families this past spring and early summer. Now they need your help to make the holidays brighter for Hoosier children.

If you want to make a donation, you can visit toysfortots.org. You’ll also find information about an Amazon wishlist for the kids.