It was a quiet and cold Saturday across central Indiana. Now, our attention turns to a system out west that has triggered Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories to be issued from Oklahoma to Illinois. This same system will bring us rain and some snow showers Sunday. However, for us, it won’t be much.

Skies will be cloudy and we stay dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures by early Sunday morning will have fallen to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We will see a variety of precipitation on Sunday from rain to a wintry mix and snow. A few patchy light snow showers are possible by daybreak. We see this precipitation spread across the state through the morning hours. We will favor rain in our southern counties while areas near I-70 and north could see a bout of a wintry mix and snow showers during the morning hours before transitioning over to rain showers as temperatures warm. A few pockets of flurries or light snow showers will be possible Sunday in the early evening, then we dry out completely into the late evening hours. Only light accumulations are expected and that will most likely be in our far northwestern counties on grassy and elevated surfaces.

If you’re heading to the Colts game Sunday, have the rain gear. Rain will be in the area ahead of the game and after it. Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Saturday, near 40°, but breezier conditions will make it feel colder than it actually is. Wind Chill values at the warmest part of the day on Sunday will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Two cold fronts will pass Sunday into Monday. This will send temperatures to the coldest levels we’ve seen since March. High temperatures on Monday are only expected to rise into the mid 30s. The cooler air sticks around for several days into the new week but by the end of it, we will flip the switch back to above average temperatures and highs near 50°.