It’s been an absolutely gorgeous day across Central Indiana. High temperatures hanging out in the low 70s, with plenty of people outside wearing their green for St. Patrick’s Day and watching college hoops.

Steady warm temperatures stick with us through the evening and early morning hours Friday.

But showers and storms are on the way for Friday afternoon. Some of those showers could produce strong thunderstorms late Friday evening.





But we rebound nicely over the weekend. A few lingering showers will remain Saturday. Then we dry out with some warmer air by Sunday.