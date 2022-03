INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department was on scene Tuesday night helping clear a tractor-trailer that rolled over on I-465.

The accident happened on southbound I-465 at the I-74 ramp. The driver was trapped inside of the vehicle.

Courtesy Wayne Township Fire Department

The Wayne Township Fire Department said that several pieces of fire equipment and emergency vehicles are on the interstate.

They have urged anyone going out to avoid that area of I-465 on the west side.