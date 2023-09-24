INDIANAPOLIS — A street party slowed traffic near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street Sunday night.

IMPD officials told FOX59 and CBS4 that street takeovers are an ongoing issue in the area. Police believe people meet up near Riverside Park and eventually spill out onto the street.

Video courtesy of FOX59/CBS4 photographer Nate Gulde

Police reported that their Event Response Group was dispatched to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to help disperse the crowd. IMPD told FOX59 and CBS4 the street takeovers sometimes threaten public safety.

IMPD confirms to our @MaxLewisTV this is a street takeover. IMPD says this has been an ongoing issue for weeks as groups meet up at a local park and it ends up spilling out onto the roads. https://t.co/z9GIsq6Khz — Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) September 25, 2023

In post published to X — formerly known as Twitter — Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison wrote that street takeovers popped up near Castleton Mall and Keystone Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Harrison is a senior pastor at United Methodist Church and board president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition patrols portions of the city that have been affected by street takeovers.

Officials told FOX59 and CBS4 a shooting that occurred on Keystone Avenue on Saturday night may have happened during a street takeover in the area.

There are people riding horses up and down MLK street on the northwest side of Indianapolis during a street takeover. The takeover has led to a huge police response and a major traffic back up! pic.twitter.com/QLu7DrQq8L — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 25, 2023

A media notification sent by IMPD Saturday night reported two people were shot at 4130 N Keystone Ave. Police reported that both victims were in stable condition as of Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.