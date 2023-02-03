MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.

The Indiana State Police said the traffic stop happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on 12th Street near Louis Street in Anderson. The trooper pulled over the vehicle for an equipment violation.

While speaking with the driver, state police said the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity and requested help from a K9 officer.

When the K9 arrived, state police say it indicated the presence of narcotics, so troopers searched the vehicle, finding suspected methamphetamine, a pipe, syringes and pills.

Photo//Indiana State Police

State police said the front seat passenger, 42-year-old Carrie Garrett, had warrants out for her arrest. Garrett and the driver, 29-year-old Breeze Snyder, were transported to the Madison County Jail where they were being held on the following preliminary charges:

Briannah Breeze Snyder

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Syringe

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrie Joan Garrett

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Syringe

Identity Deception

Possession of paraphernalia