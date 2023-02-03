DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.

The Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a 2005 Jeep Cherokee Thursday night while patrolling the Muncie area. The traffic stop was initiated because the driver failed to signal multiple times.

The driver stopped in a nearby driveway and state police said the trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The trooper requested backup.

The trooper asked the driver, 46-year-old Jeffery Allen, to get out of the vehicle while troopers searched it. During the search, state police said the trooper found a rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine. Ridgway also located a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana.

Photo//Indiana State Police

State police said further investigation into Allen revealed that he had a prior conviction for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Allen was transported to the Delaware County Jail where he faces the following preliminary charges:

dealing cocaine

possession of cocaine

possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

dealing marijuana

possession of marijuana

possession of paraphernalia