Train hits semi stuck on tracks on east side: see the exact moment of impact

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say no one was hurt after a train hit a semi on the east side Thursday morning.

Sometime after 7 a.m., the semi was traveling on Massachusetts Avenue when it became stuck on train tracks near North Olney Street. Investigators told FOX59 crews the train was unable to stop, hitting the semi.

An off duty Indianapolis firefighter was able to capture the exact moment the train hit the semi trailer.

No one was hurt in the collision.

Since the truck was only carrying cornstarch, HAZMAT crews were not dispatched.