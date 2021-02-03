Train, semi, car collide in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a train in rural Madison County overnight.

Officials said a semi-trailer truck and car crashed with a train on County Road 1100 North several miles west of State Road 9. That is in the Alexandria area.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Eckert said no one was injured, but two people were taken to the hospital for observation.

The crash happened around midnight and was initially described as a mess by officials since the semi was carrying cargo.

The circumstances of the crash are now under investigation.