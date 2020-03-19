Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Counties across central Indiana are continuing to issue travel watches and advisories due to the coronavirus.

With two people having already died from the coronavirus and more positive cases being reported every day, officials in central Indiana are doing their part to protect citizens.

"Hancock County is asking people to use their best judgment, and it’s hopeful doing that will limit the amount of people that are mingling with each other and spreading the virus," Hancock County EMA Director Misty Moore said. They issued a watch because they believe it’s one of the best ways to keep people safe.

They are not the only ones to issue a watch; several counties have. It means they're recommending folks to travel for only essential reasons.

"Such as going to the grocery store, going to get food, picking up prescriptions. Things that are just necessary to everyday life," Moore said.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard have issued travel advisories for their cities.

"We can slow the spread of this virus if we do the right things now. A week or two from now we won’t be in nearly as bad of shape," Mayor Brainard said.

Mayor Brainard said the advisories and closures need to be done to keep people safe.

"It’s an unprecedented thing so it’s a situation where we are having to pull tools from other incidents and things we have responded to before. To see how we can make things work here just so we can protect the public," Moore said.

Some counties have issued their advisory due to the severe weather threat moving into central Indiana this evening.

