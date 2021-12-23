Logger dies after being struck by tree branch

WALTON, Ind. — A worker was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by the branch of a tree that had been cut during a logging operation.

The incident happened shortly before 11:15 a.m. near the 6000 block of County Road 1100 South in Cass County.

Authorities arrived to find a 47-year-old man — later identified as Jason M. Johnston, of Peru, Indiana — had been struck by a falling tree branch about a quarter mile off the roadway, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff noted that Johnston was cutting and dragging logs with a co-worker for the Conner Sawmill.

CCSO added that while no foul play is suspected, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-753-7800.