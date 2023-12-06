INDIANAPOLIS — A jury trial is underway this week for two IMPD officers accused of using excessive force during a protest in downtown Indy three years ago.

Wednesday marked the third day of the trial involving IMPD officers Jonathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker, who are each facing felony charges related to the arrest of Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding on May 31, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest that was taking place downtown.

According to previous reports, the women said they were trying to leave the area when Horlock and Schauwecker allegedly approached them near the corner of North Pennsylvania Street and East Washington Street.

The arrests reportedly left the women with multiple bruises and sores. Video released at the time appeared to show the women being struck by a baton and pepper balls. The arrests took place after a curfew had been imposed in the city that Sunday night.

Johnathan Horlock (left) and Nathanial Schauwecker (right)

The incident followed multiple days of protests that had been taking place downtown in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The women filed a lawsuit the following month which led to Horlock being indicted by a grand jury on counts of battery, perjury, obstruction of justice and official misconduct. Schauwecker was also indicted for battery and official misconduct.

Attorney John F. Kautzman, who is representing Horlock and Schauwecker, has previously stated the officers acted in accordance with the law as they looked to enforce the curfew, calling the indictments “a misguided motive to criminalize legitimate police action.”

Horlock and Schauwecker have been on administrative leave since the incident.

Horlock faces the following charges:

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury (level 5 felony)

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony)

Battery resulting in bodily injury (misdemeanor charge)

Perjury, or making a false statement under oath or affirmation (level 6 felony)

Obstruction of justice (level 6 felony)

Official misconduct (level 6 felony)

Schauwecker has been charged with the following:

Battery by means of a deadly weapon (level 5 felony)

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony)

Two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury (Both misdemeanor charges)

Two counts of official misconduct (Both level 6 felonies)

The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.