Triple death investigation underway by Connersville police

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were found dead over the weekend in Connersville, and police are now working to determine what happened.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Whitewater Boulevard on report of three unconscious people.

Once there, 51-year-old Joseph Councellor, 46-year-old Brian Collins and 50-year-old Patrick White were found dead. All three are from Connersville.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy that will be handled by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators suspect drug use was involved in this case, and ask anyone with information in the deaths to contact Detective Koons at (765) 825-2111.