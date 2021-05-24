Quadruple shooting at downtown hotel leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a quadruple shooting incident early Monday, May 24 on the west side of downtown Indianapolis.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 501 W. Washington St. Four people were found shot at the hotel. Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene; a third female victim was seriously wounded and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. A fourth gunshot victim was also found at the hotel; a male with a slight graze wound.

Investigators say the gunfire erupted outside under the hotel’s entrance canopy. Two male victims were shot and killed outside. The female victim — also shot under the entrance canopy — managed to make it into the hotel lobby where she was found, according to a police spokesperson.

Police do not believe the shootings were random and are investigating it as an isolated crime incident.

