Triple shooting leaves two dead on Christmas Eve

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were shot and killed outside a gas station in Johnson County on Christmas Eve.

911 operators received a call in reference to shots fired on the 9400 block of West State Road 144 in Bargersville.

Responding officers ended up locating three victims outside a Circle K gas station suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Two males have been pronounced dead and the third was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far police have not made any arrests and say they are searching for the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.