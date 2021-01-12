Triple shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were shot on Indy’s northeast side Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of North Pasadena Street just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the house in critical condition and a man and a woman dead inside. Police also found a girl inside the house who was uninjured.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.