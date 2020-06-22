Troubled complex on Indy’s northeast side sees 5th homicide in 2.5 years

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 5th time in the last two and a half years, police are investigating a murder at the same troubled property near 42nd and Post.

The deadly shooting Friday night at Towne and Terrace claimed the life of 27-year-old Zyair Herron.

Community leaders say the death is sad, but not shocking.

“It’s not surprising. We’ve been advocating for years for resources and services that will be impactful to this community,” said Dee Ross.

Ross, founder of the Ross Foundation, grew up in Towne and Terrace where many of the individually owned town homes are now vacant or in severe disrepair.

Since 2013, the city and the home owners association have been locked in a legal fight after the city acquired nearly 100 units as part of a long term demolition plan. That was put on hold by a court order and left the property at a standstill.

“You know Towne and Terrace has been an eyesore for a while,” said Ross. “Ideally I would like to see it revitalized.”

Ross says regardless of how the legal conflict over the troubled property concludes, the problems in the neighborhood won’t be solved in court.

“Systemic poverty is a real deal in this community. Since Fort Harrison closed, this community has gone down,” said Ross. “Whether you rehab the area or leave it as it, it doesn’t address the root causes of violence in our community.”

In addition to the murder this weekend, in December 2019 someone stabbed 57-year-old Earnest Jones to death at Towne and Terrace.

In June 2018, police found 32-year-old Anthony Eldridge shot to death in a vacant apartment.

In January of that year, 19-year-old Trevon Mann was murdered inside another vacant unit and 26-year-old Derik Daniels was shot to death inside a parked car in the complex.

Yet despite those killings, Ross insists police can’t stop the violence on their own.

“Law enforcement has done police sweeps for years and years and it hasn’t reduced homicides in this community,” said Ross. “Instead of public safety, let’s invest in mental health and systemic poverty and I guarantee you’ll see drastic results. Don’t just focus on them shooting each other. Focus on why they’re carrying a gun or why they have to sell drugs in the first place.”

4 of the 5 homicides in Towne and Terrace remain unsolved. Anyone with information on those cases can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.