Truckloads of Girl Scout cookies arrive in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They're here! Girl Scout Cookies are officially in Central Indiana.

Truckloads of boxes rolled into Indianapolis today. They also arrived in Bloomington, Columbus, Kokomo, Lafayette, Muncie, Richmond and Terre Haute.

Troop leaders from across 45 different counties will pick up over two million packages of Girl Scout Cookies this week.

New this year, they have cookies called Lemon-Ups ... a lemon cookie with a layer of icing on the bottom!

You can buy cookies for Operation: Cookie Drop. By doing so, the Girl Scouts will send cookies to military members and first responders around the country.

"What a great way for us to represent that patriotism and service,"said Deana Potterf, Chief Communications Officer for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, "to be able to buy those Girl Scout cookies and donate them to people who are really making a difference in our community."

If you haven't purchased your cookies already, you may get a visit from a Girl Scout soon, knocking on doors in your neighborhood. Potterf said selling cookies teaches the girls entrepreneurship and life skills -- two of the four skills Girl Scouts aspire to.

"It's more than just the cookies in the package. They're actually their own Girl Scout Cookies bosses, their own entrepreneurs, and so they're learning marketing, money management, goal setting, people skills. You know, it takes a lot for a little girl to approach an adult and ask if they want to buy Girl Scout Cookies," Potterf said.

Starting mid-February those booths we love will start popping up at local grocery stores. During that time, you can use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to locate the nearest cookies by you!