TSA officers discover disassembled firearm at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) confiscated a firearm with ammunition and cited a Nevada man Monday.

Officials said TSA stopped the passenger from bringing a disassembled firearm through a security checkpoint around 1:45 p.m.

During the x-ray of the passenger’s backpack, TSA found a disassembled Taurus G-3 9mm firearm and two magazines, a box of ammunition, and nine loose bullets.

Officers redirected the security screening line and contacted airport police to intervene, according to TSA.

“A disassembled firearm is still a prohibited item, and our officers remain vigilant to seek out these items,” said Aaron Batt, TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director. “Our agents remain thorough through this pandemic, and I commend them on a job well done.”

Authorities said this is the 22nd firearm detected by TSA officers at IND security checkpoints in 2020, and a total of 62 firearms were detected during screenings last year.

More from TSA and the transportation of firearms:

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage, if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Those who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of penalties is posted online. Guns are prohibited items in airports and in the passenger compartments of airplanes, even with state-issued concealed firearm permits.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.

For more information about TSA prohibited items, click here.