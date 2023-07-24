Early Monday morning, a cluster of thunderstorms moved over south-central Indiana and weakened while taking their southeasterly track. A few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued prior to 3:30 AM, but all the storms stayed below severe weather limits for the rest of the morning commute. The storm produced a lot of lightning and isolated downpours, meaning not everyone saw rainfall last night.

Temperatures were also mild to kick-off the new workweek. Lows fell to 60 degrees in several spots, including Frankfort, Crawfordsville and Zionsville!

Take in the milder mornings for now because steamy days are ahead as an upper-level ridge impacts the weather within the Mississippi Valley and even a large chunk of the Midwest. The strong feature will quickly drive temperatures up this week! This afternoon, central Indiana will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. By the end of the week, temperatures are going to soar into the mid-90s!

Watch out for more thunderstorms this afternoon! After 2 PM, storms will develop and may turn strong. Isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out with the main threats being large hail and gusty winds.