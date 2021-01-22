Turning much colder

We are coming off the warmest air of the year, so far, and heading to the coldest temperatures of the year. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon jumped all the way to 49-degrees in Indianapolis, while many other locations even broke 50-degrees. That’s more of a mid-March feel. A cold front passed through the state on Thursday, cooling us down and another front is passing through this morning. This second front is reinforcing the colder air as temperatures this Friday morning are already running about 5-degrees cooler than they were Thursday morning. We’ll drop a few more degrees this morning, into the mid 20s, before the sun comes up at 8:01 AM. Winds that have shifted out of the northwest are already making several locations feel like it’s only in the teens Friday morning. That chill sets in for the rest of the day.

A few clouds around this morning will decrease once again to reveal mostly sunny skies for the late morning and afternoon. However, the sunshine won’t be enough to warm us up. Highs will struggle to crack that 30-degree mark this afternoon. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be nearly 20-degrees cooler than they were Thursday afternoon.

The coldest air of 2021 arrives Saturday morning as air temperatures fall to the low and mid teens. Wind chill temperatures will drop to the single digits, so dress in layers if you have to head out early Saturday morning.

Clouds thicken up late Saturday ahead of our next system that will bring us the chance for a wintry mix and snow showers Sunday. Coverage on this first round of precipitation is very widely scattered. Not everyone will see it. However, there could be some slick spots, especially for those in our southern counties who could see some freezing rain pass through.

A low pressure system will move in from the south on Monday, bringing Gulf moisture with it. The week starts with rain and as temperatures drop Monday night, some of that rainfall will transition to snow showers. Stay tuned!