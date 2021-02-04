Turning sharply colder after showers exit tonight

A batch of messy weather is sliding through central Indiana, bringing a variety of precipitation. Rain, sleet and snow showers have fallen across the state. Some locations in central Indiana have seen a quick coating of snow. However, a surge of warmer air is flowing into the state and temperatures will continue to rise into the early evening hours. This will help change almost all of the wintry precipitation over to a cold rain. A few lingering wet snow showers in are far northern counties will remain possible.

Not too far away, Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings have been issued across the region. That includes northern Indiana through 10 AM Friday. Use extra caution if your travels take you that way tonight or Friday morning. Luckily, we are on the “warmer” side of this system. Yes, there has been wintry precipitation falling but the warming temperatures through the evening will change most of this over to rain.

The cold is coming quickly tonight. An arctic front hits the state line around 8pm and temperatures fall sharply from west to east. It will be slick and icy underfoot where it becomes slushy this evening. Wind chill temperatures dip to near ZERO by daybreak Friday.

Along with the precipitation and the cold, windy conditions will persist into the evening as well. Winds have been gusting above 35 mph in some locations Thursday afternoon. Winds will ease just slightly into the early evening before picking up again as the cold front moves through tonight. That front will sweep the moisture off to our east, however, a little bit of lingering precipitation will turn to light snow showers and flurries again before this system departs.

The work week finishes off drier but colder. While there is a slight chance for a few flurries at times, more sunshine will also mix into the state. However, it won’t do enough to help our temperatures. Highs on Friday will only peak in the low 30s.

We’re heading toward the coldest weekend of the season in Indianapolis, and the coldest weekend in over three year. The chill comes with another round of snow chances late Saturday into Sunday that could produce another accumulating snow. A stronger shot of cold air is staged to slide into the state early next week. Stay tuned!