FILE – The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — If you had trouble getting on Twitter Thursday morning, you were not alone. A Twitter outage prompted thousands of reports from users.

First reports of the problem appeared on the real-time status monitoring site Downdetector just before 8 a.m. Thursday before a flood of reports came in. By 8:30 a.m., more than 54,000 reports of Twitter being down were reported to the website.

The issue was not isolated either, according to Downdetector’s reported problems map, the outage was reported across the country.

Users getting on the website see an error screen saying “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”

Despite the reports coming from users, Twitter’s status page reports that all systems are operating normally.

By 9 a.m., some users reported the service was starting to be back up and running. Other users reported the social media service was still experiencing issues.

The company has yet to post on its blog about the outage. We will provide an update once we hear from the company.