Two arrested following chase across 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two Jackson County residents following a police pursuit that spanned three counties Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a white Nissan made car on I-65 northbound near Seymour in Jackson County.

However, the car sped off leading authorities on a chase onto State Road 11 into Batholomew County and then into Jennings County.

Eventually the car became disabled and forced to stop on County Road 1000 West in northwest Jennings County.

The driver, 38-year-old Otha Bryant, and passenger, 28-year-old Rachel Fagan, were both taken into custody.

A search of the car turned up what ISP suspected to be methamphetamine.

Bryant and Fagan face charges including resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and possession of meth.