Two arrested following chase across 3 Indiana counties

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two Jackson County residents following a police pursuit that spanned three counties Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a white Nissan made car on I-65 northbound near Seymour in Jackson County.

However, the car sped off leading authorities on a chase onto State Road 11 into Batholomew County and then into Jennings County.

Eventually the car became disabled and forced to stop on County Road 1000 West in northwest Jennings County.

The driver, 38-year-old Otha Bryant, and passenger, 28-year-old Rachel Fagan, were both taken into custody.

A search of the car turned up what ISP suspected to be methamphetamine.

Bryant and Fagan face charges including resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and possession of meth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News