Two Central Indiana schools hit hard by Wednesday’s storms

Two central Indiana schools are trying to assess the damage Wednesday’s storms caused to their buildings.

“Thankfully the teacher was quick thinking, got the students out when he saw the water coming,” said Scott Wyndham, PH.D., Superintendent of Avon Schools.

“The weight and volume of the water was too much so it knocked that drain lose so it led to a room being inundated with water from that pipe,” Wyndham said.

He says the keyboarding room and auditorium were hit the hardest and classes were moved to alternate rooms so learning could continue.

Video began circulating online — water pouring into a Center Grove classroom.

“Evidently a pipe had burst while they were in class,” said Crystal Holiday, a Center Grove parent.

“The ceiling caved in and water just started pouring into this classroom.”

Holiday’s son, Bryce, was in a classroom nearby and immediately sent a text to his mom.

“I imagine some of the kids were probably scared,” Holiday said. “They actually did not an email until 8:30 last night saying some of the classrooms would be held in a different classroom.”

She says parents should have been notified right when it happened — something Avon’s superintendent points out can be difficult in the age of social media.

“We know students are communicating with phones so we’re trying to communicate as quickly with our parents as we can,” Wyndham said.

Center Grove did not respond to our request for an interview.

Parents at both Center Grove and Avon say classes are continuing like normal today.