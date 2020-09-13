Two children struck, one killed while attempting to cross Post Road

The scene on N. Post Road near Jamestowne Apartments where two children were killed attempting to cross the street on their bikes.

CORRECTION: Lawrence Police earlier reported two children died, ages 7 and 11-years-old. This story has since been updated to reflect that only one is dead and the correct ages of the victims.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police confirm that two children have been struck while attempting to cross Post Road.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of N. Post Road near the Jamestowne Apartments.

Police said the children were 15 and 11 years of age and were on bicycles at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old has been pronounced dead, while the 15-year-old has been taken to the hospital.

The driver did stay on scene and is having his blood drawn per Indiana law, but police said alcohol isn’t suspected at this time.

Police also added the area was not lacking in regards of street lights.