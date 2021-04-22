Two Indiana schools honored on national level

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana schools are among those honored Thursday by the U.S. Department of Eduction.

The department honored schools that are working to reduce environmental impact and costs, improve health and wellness, and offer effective sustainability education.

Paramount Brookside, a K-8 public charter school in Indianapolis, and Discovery Charter School in Porter, Indiana are two of 27 schools named green ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

“The pandemic has driven home the vital importance of school buildings and grounds; health and wellness; and hands-on authentic learning,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I congratulate the selected schools, districts, and postsecondary institutions, which are, through their sustainability practices, offering healthy, safe, efficient school environments and protecting our planet. Not surprisingly, many of our honorees support students in underserved communities, proving once again that green schools’ practices, encompassing best practices school operations, health, and environmental learning, are critical tools to advance equity.”

Across the country, 27 schools, three early learning centers, five districts, and five postsecondary institutions are being honored. The following is the list of 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees:

AL – Tuscaloosa – Tuscaloosa City Schools, Category: District.

CA – Hillsborough – The Nueva School, Category: School.

CA – Indio – Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, Category: School.

CA – Los Altos – Los Altos High School, Category: School.

CA – Perris – May Ranch Elementary School, Category: School.

CA – Westminster – Fryberger Elementary School, Category: School.

DC – Washington – C. Bilingual Public Charter School, Category: School.

DC – Washington – Francis Scott Key Elementary School, Category: School.

FL – Jacksonville – Christ the King Catholic School, Category: School.

IL – Winfield – Wheaton Christian Grammar School, Category: School.

IN – Indianapolis – Paramount Brookside, Category: School.

IN – Porter – Discovery Charter School, Category: School.

KY – Lexington – The Academies of Bryan Station High School, Category: School.

KY – Paducah – West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

LA – Hammond – Southeastern Louisiana University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

MO – Louis – Flance Early Learning Center, Category: Early Learning Center.

NC – Cary – Wake County Public School System, Category: District.

NC – Wilmington – C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Category: School.

NC – Wilmington – University of North Carolina Wilmington, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

NC – Wrightsville Beach – Wrightsville Beach Elementary School, Category: School.

NE – Blair – Gerald Otte-Blair Middle School, Category: School.

NE – Newman Grove – Newman Grove Public Schools, Category: District.

NJ – Atco – Winslow Township Middle School, Category: School.

NJ – Jackson – Switlik Elementary School, Category: School.

NY – Brooklyn – PS90 The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness, Category: School.

NY – Ithaca – New Roots Charter School, Category: School.

NY – Scarsdale – Scarsdale Middle School, Category: School.

OH – Cincinnati – James N. Gamble Montessori High School, Category: School.

PA – Bethlehem – Lehigh University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

PA – Gibsonia – Hance Elementary School, Category: School.

PA – Harrisburg – Commonwealth Charter Academy, Category: School.

RI – Barrington – Barrington Middle School, Category: School.

RI – Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Department, Category: District.

UT – Ogden – Shadow Valley Elementary School, Category: School.

VA – Manassas – Prince William County Public Schools, Category: District.

WA – Anderson Island – Anderson Island Elementary, Category: School.

WI – Madison – University of Wisconsin-Madison, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

WI – Milwaukee – Clement Avenue School, Category: School.

WI – Milwaukee – Starms Early Childhood, Category: Early Learning Center.

WI – Stevens Point – Helen R. Godfrey University Child Learning and Care Center, Category: Early Learning Center.