Two Indianapolis men running 10 miles a day for 100 days to help connect the city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Two Indianapolis men are running 10 miles a day for 100 days in a row. It’s part of a project called One Thousand One City.

“We try to keep it simple, just go out run, connect with our neighbors and the magic just happens from there,” said Casey Crouse, a runner.

All the 1,000 miles are throughout different neighborhoods in Indianapolis. Whatever side of town Casey Crouse and Trevor DeWitt are on their mission is the same, get in 10 miles and get to know someone.

“It doesn’t take much before people really want to talk and be heard and that’s what we want to be there for,” said Crouse.

Casey Crouse and Trevor DeWitt started a project called One Thousand One City.

During a time, that’s been difficult and has divided our city and our country, Casey and Trevor wanted to do what they could to listen and connect with their community.

“What has been so surprising is how quickly someone is willing to get into their life story or to share intimate details about their personal or family relationships or problems they’re having in life right now,” said Trevor DeWitt, a runner.

Halfway through the 1,000-mile challenge, they started raising a fundraising effort. When they meet someone on their run, they give them a water bottle, a note and money to go towards a new pair of shoes

“New shoe days can represent that fresh start for anybody. Whether it’s for school, for a job, or maybe it’s a health and fitness journey,” said Crouse.

On Day 35, Shawn was the recipient. During the conversation with Casey and Trevor she mentioned she was wearing her daughter’s sandals, so they thought she could use her own pair of shoes.

Last week, a 21-year-old named Cliff was the recipient. Casey and Trevor met Cliff on their run after he walked three hours across town to give his cousin money so she could buy food for her family.

“We’ve had people who have teared up and been speechless. We’ve had people jump for joy. We’ve had people cry with us, laugh with us. We’ve even prayed with people,” said Crouse.

This was Day 87. Their legs are tired, but their hearts are full knowing their miles are making a difference.

“The end is in sight so that’s enough to keep us going,” said Crouse.

Day 100 is September 8 and Casey and Trevor tell FOX 59 they have a big plan for the finish line.

If you’re interested in donating or learning more : https://www.gofundme.com/f/new-shoe-day