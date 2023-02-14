MARION — The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people.

Officers visited 1713 N. Quarry Road on Feb. 13 to help emergency medical personnel and the Marion Fire Department on a run. They arrived to find two people nursing gunshot wounds.

MPD said authorities were unsure what type of run they were responding to as the caller was reportedly being uncooperative.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the shot was fired in the bedroom of the residence and traveled through a bathroom wall striking two people.

Both victims were transported to Marion Health for medical treatment. MPD said nobody at the scene was willing to disclose who was in the house when the round was fired.

Authorities will continue investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at 765-668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.