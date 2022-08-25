CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month.

The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park.

According to police, equipment at the park was defaced with graffiti on Friday, August 5.

Investigators want to talk with the two people seen in the images below.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Carmel Police Officer Larrison at (317) 571-2500.

Please reference CPD case number 2022-49199.

Information about the theft can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).