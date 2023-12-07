INDIANAPOLIS — Two underage teens have been arrested and are facing possible criminal charges following a shooting outside Lawrence Central High School.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, as Lawrence North celebrated a basketball win against Lawrence Central, a fight outside the high school on 56th Street resulted in two shots being fired.

While no one got hurt during the shooting, the incident resulted in some frantic moments for parents.

“It can happen anywhere, but when it does happen it takes away the veil of it won’t happen here because it does happen,” said Stephen Holder.

Holder, who covers sports for ESPN, was in the parking lot trying to pick up his teenage daughter and friends who were at the game and were frightened by the chaos.

“It was just a frantic few minutes trying to find them. It was very, very traumatic all around,” said Holder.

“It just created absolute chaos. There were 3000 students and attendees at the game last night,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Police reports show a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested on weapons charges. The older teen also allegedly had a machine gun conversion device on his handgun.

So far it’s still not clear who pulled the trigger.

“We do know they were in possession of handguns, but whether they fired the shots remains part of the ongoing investigation,” said Woodruff.

While police confirm one of the teens was found with a gun inside the school, the district’s head of security believes that gun was brought into the building after the shooting.

“We’re confident no gun entered our building during the start of the game last night,” said Lawrence Township Schools’ Director of Security Jim Parrish.

Following the shooting Wednesday night, Lawrence Township Schools released the following statement:

“As fans exited the gym, a fight broke out and a shot was fired outside of the building at the athletic entrance. Armed officers responded immediately and the shooter, who does not attend our schools and was not in attendance at the game, was apprehended.

There were no injuries and the building was immediately evacuated and placed on lock down by Lawrence Police. At this point, there is no immediate threat to the school.

Parents and community, we need your help in sharing with your children the importance of speaking out when they see individuals who may pose a threat to our community.”

The shooting comes during a year in which Indianapolis has seen a record number of youth homicides. That’s why school leaders and Lawrence police agree parents need to do their part to prevent youth violence.

“Parents need to work with their kids. They need to be parents and find out where their kids are at and what they’re doing,” stated Parrish.

The two teens are facing preliminary charges of illegal weapons possession. Ultimately it will be up to the prosecutor’s office to file formal charges in the case.

“Parents need to understand what their kids are doing and what they’re in possession of. We’d much rather these kids have a basketball in their hands rather than a firearm,” said Woodruff.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.