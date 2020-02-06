Two viral Hoosiers talk what it takes to become a Lego Masters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you thought Legos were just for kids, you’d be wrong.

It’s become an adult craze handled by brilliant, creative minds like artists, engineers, and architects.

Thanks to the new Lego Masters show on FOX, they are bringing some of their creations to your living room.

“Once you’re an adult you have that time and money to build all the things you weren’t able to do as a kid,” said John and Joshua Hanlon.

The Hanlons are South Bend brothers who host a Youtube channel called “Beyond the Brick”. They have close to a million followers and subscribers between Youtube and Facebook.

Their videos give Lego enthusiasts a chance to meet these incredible builders. A majority of their projects are on large scales.

“Last year we were on every single continent,” said Josh.

“We’ve been building the Youtube channel as more of a side project, and then the opportunity opened to take it as a full-time job,” said John.

One of their channel contributors, Boone Langston, will be a builder on Lego Masters.

In fact, the brothers have met several contestants on the show.

Over ten shows, Lego Masters will pit teams of two against each other to create the most miraculous Lego creations they can think of.

The winner will become a Lego Master.

“What we showcase, and what Lego Masters will showcase, is that Lego is much more than a children's toy,” said the brothers.