Two Wayne Twp. students arrested after loaded guns found in backpacks

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township School officials confirmed in an email sent to parents Tuesday that two Chapel Hill 7th and 8th Grade Center students were arrested after it was discovered they had loaded handguns in their backpacks.

They had received info from a student that there was possibly a student with a gun in their backpack. The school says it immediately implemented its safety plan and discovered a loaded gun in a student’s backpack, which led to an immediate arrest. Upon further investigation, it was revealed a second student also had a loaded gun in their backpack; that student was also arrested.

“We’re very grateful our school safety plan worked as it is supposed to, and that we are able to keep our students and staff safe,” said Mary Lang, chief communications officer of MSD of Wayne Township, in an email. “Our school safety plans cover a wide variety of scenarios, and central to each of them is the development of trust between our students and staff. We have school resource officers in each of our secondary schools, and the relationships built between those officers, students, and administrators are invaluable in keeping our schools secure.”

Lang also explained that each school’s safety plan follows a district template that had been developed and approved by the MSD of Wayne Township Security Council, which includes first responders and members of the community.

At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing. No information regarding the students involved has been released.