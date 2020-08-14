‘Operation Legend’ lends federal support to Indianapolis to combat gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-agency operation aims to crack down on gun violence in Indianapolis.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and others announced “Operation Legend” during a briefing Friday.

Minkler said the operation is designed to respond to the “acute” problem of gun violence in the city. He said it was not in response to “civil unrest” after protests nationwide.

Operation Legend includes a 45-day commitment involving 57 federal agents who will support local authorities.

The program provides $250,000 to fund overtime during the crackdown. Operation Legend has also been instituted in other cities, including Kansas City.

Minkler said the operation was a tool, adding that we could “not arrest our way” out of gun violence. He commended those who work on the ground level to combat systemic problems.