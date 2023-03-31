INDIANAPOLIS — Uber is expanding their first all-electric ride offering, Comfort Electric, to Indianapolis, according to a press release sent from the company.

The new ride service will be available in cars such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla and Polestar. Comfort Electric will expand to 14 different markets across the United States and Canada.

“At Uber, we want everyone to have access to eco-friendly ride options, and it’s our goal to make it as effortless as possible to go green,” said Christopher Hook, Global Head of Sustainability at Uber. “Whether it’s Earth Month or any other month, we encourage everyone in our global community to experience Uber’s green and car-free products for a low or zero-emissions ride.”

Uber app on cellphone

In addition to Indianapolis, the new U.S. cities that will have Comfort Electric include Detroit, Jacksonville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay.

Uber has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in the United States, and globally by 2040.