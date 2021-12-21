$15 Uber, Lyft ride credits offered in Indianapolis to help curb impaired driving over holidays

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Sober Ride Indiana is trying to help curb impaired driving over the holidays by offering $15 Uber and Lyft ride credits in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

The $15 credits will be available for the first 2,000 redemptions (1,000 per city) between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. The ride credits can only be redeemed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Tips are not included and Sober Ride Indiana stated users are financially responsible for any cost over the $15 ride credit. Possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee the availability of the ride credits.

Visit SoberRideIndiana.com to redeem your $15 credit and learn more about the program.

“If your holiday plans involve alcohol, make arrangements ahead of time and book a sober ride,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute executive director. “Reaching your destination safely is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season.”

Sober Ride Indiana was created by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute last December with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The goal of the program is to reduce crashes and fatalities around certain holidays, when statistics show an increased potential for impaired driving