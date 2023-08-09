INDIANAPOLIS — Uber is expanding an in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Indianapolis to record conversations while in a ride, according to a press release sent from Uber.

“Safety is always top of mind at Uber, and we are always looking technology-based innovation to raise that bar,” said Sachin Kansal, Vice President of Product at Uber. “We’ve heard from users that this audio recording feature helps them safer while on trips, and we are please to continue to expand the feature.

Both drivers and riders can set up the feature in their Safety Toolkit in the app. When enabled, the feature will give the option to record audio during the trip by tapping the blue shield icon on the map screen and hitting “Start” on the “Record Audio” option. The feature can start and stop on command. If the feature is not stopped manually, it will end recording a few moments after the trip is completed.

“It is our hope that this feature can continue to help give riders and drivers peace of mind while on trips,” said Kansal.